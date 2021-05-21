newsbreak-logo
Worcester reports fewer than 100 new COVID cases in a week for first time since August and announces reopening of municipal buildings

By Melissa Hanson
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 5 days ago
For the first time since August, the city of Worcester has reported fewer than 100 new COVID-19 cases in a one-week period. Since last May 14, there have been 85 new cases of the coronavirus in New England’s second largest city, according to a statement issued Friday by the office of City Manager Edward Augustus Jr. That number is 22 fewer cases than the 107 new reported last week.

View All 1 Comments
