Padma Lakshmi on Filming 'Taste the Nation' Season 2 and Her New Stella Artois Campaign

Devon Lee Carlson is one of those fashion it-Girls whose style has this certain cool-girl je ne sais quoi. She has it all under her proverbial belt — from the recent Pop Magazine cover to being a co-founder and co-creator of Wildflower Cases, a phone accessory brand that has gone viral on both Instagram and TikTok, alongside her sister Sydney Carlson. (After all, there is a reason why in 2019, New York Magazine's The Strategist called her out as "The Most Influential Shopping Influencer" ahead of other celebs social media moguls like Emma Chamberlain, Kendall Jenner, Travis Scott, and even Rihanna.) The bottom line is that if you see Carlson wear any particular piece, you know it's got to be one of the hottest trends in the world of Instagram fashion right about now.