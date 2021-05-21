NYC mayoral candidate Kathryn Garcia plans to cut street space for cars by a quarter
Mayoral hopeful Kathryn Garcia touted a plan Friday that would cut 25% of streetscape space currently devoted to cars and convert it to pedestrian and cyclist use. Her policy proposal, dubbed 25X25, would give more space to cyclists by adding at least 250 additional miles of protected bike lanes, tidy those lanes with small-bore vehicles called multihogs and expand bike parking near transit hubs.www.nydailynews.com