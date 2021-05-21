Wind Advisory issued for Black Mesa Area, Chinle Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-22 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Black Mesa Area; Chinle Valley; Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau; Eastern Mogollon Rim; Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County; Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County; Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264; Western Mogollon Rim; White Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Today, south winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Saturday, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Much of northern Arizona including Navajo, Apache, and eastern Coconino counties. * WHEN...For the first Wind Advisory, until 8 PM MST this evening. For the second Wind Advisory, from 11 AM to 8 PM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. In addition, winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Expect strong cross winds along the Interstate 40 corridor. Localized areas of blowing dust may reduce visibility at times in northeast Arizona.