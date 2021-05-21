newsbreak-logo
Coconino County, AZ

Wind Advisory issued for Coconino Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Kaibab Plateau by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 12:55:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-21 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Coconino Plateau; Grand Canyon Country; Kaibab Plateau; Marble and Glen Canyons; Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons; Yavapai County Mountains; Yavapai County Valleys and Basins WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Yavapai and western Coconino county. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. In addition, winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Apache County, AZweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Mogollon Rim by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 18:55:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-02 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Mogollon Rim; Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County; Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County; White Mountains RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR EAST-CENTRAL ARIZONA Although breezy conditions will persist through late tonight, wind speeds have fallen below warning critera and the Red Flag Warning will be allowed to expire at 7 PM MST.
Apache County, AZweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Eastern Mogollon Rim by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-02 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are possible. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Please notify field crews of this fire weather watch. Target Area: Eastern Mogollon Rim; Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County; Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County; White Mountains FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING DUE TO STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR EASTERN ARIZONA The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a Fire Weather Watch due to strong winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Locations near Alpine, Eagar-Springerville, Forest Lakes, Heber-Overgaard, Holbrook, Pinetop-Lakeside, Saint Johns, Show Low, Snowflake-Taylor, Whiteriver and Winslow. This includes portions of the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest, Coconino National Forest and Tonto National Forest. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 25 MPH with gusts up to 45 MPH. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 8 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that start will have the potential to spread rapidly.