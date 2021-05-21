Wind Advisory issued for Coconino Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Kaibab Plateau by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-21 12:55:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-21 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Coconino Plateau; Grand Canyon Country; Kaibab Plateau; Marble and Glen Canyons; Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons; Yavapai County Mountains; Yavapai County Valleys and Basins WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Yavapai and western Coconino county. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. In addition, winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.alerts.weather.gov