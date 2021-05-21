newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

State health agency releases some COVID data after lawsuit

By AP Newsroom
Posted by 
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sSHve_0a7Hxewz00

The Michigan health department has settled a lawsuit by releasing information about people in long-term care sites who died of COVID-19.

The Mackinac Center Legal Foundation says the department agreed to provide ages and dates of death.

But it was unable to say whether the infection occurred at a long-term care facility “due to inadequate tracking.”

The group in March filed a lawsuit on behalf of Detroit-area journalist Charlie LeDuff, whose public records request was denied as exempt under state law.

LeDuff says he wasn't seeking the names of the deceased.

Mackinac Center attorney Steve Delie says the information is important in trying to understand the pandemic.

SEE MORE: CORONAVIRUS IN WEST MICHIGAN

FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
568K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Leduff
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Health Agency#Covid#West Michigan#Health Department#Detroit#Health Records#State Department#Data Releases#Covid#State Law#Public Records#Inadequate Tracking#Long Term Care Sites#March#Care#West Michigan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Healthissaquahreporter.com

State Department of Health releases updated K-12 school guidance

The state Department of Health (DOH) released guidance Thursday, May 13 for the 2021 summer school session and 2021-2022 school year. Under the updated guidance, schools must plan to provide full time in-person education for all interested students for the 2021-2022 school year with the following mitigation efforts, according to a May 13 state Department of Health news release:
Public Healthrecordpatriot.com

Benzie Leelnau District Health Department discusses masking requirement changes

BENZIE AND LEELANAU COUNTY — Today there were two new cases of COVID-19 reported in Benzie County and two new cases of COVID-19 reported in Leelanau County. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is updating the Gatherings and Mask Order to align with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest guidance on face coverings. The new order goes into effect at 9 a.m. May 15.
Public Healthktoe.com

Department Of Health Releases Data On Breakthrough COVID-19 Cases

The Minnesota Department of Health is releasing data on the state’s breakthrough COVID-19 cases. These cases involved fully vaccinated individuals who test positive for COVID-19 more than two weeks after receiving their final dose, which is rare. State health officials say that as of May 12th, there have been about 19-hundred-42 breakthrough cases, and doctors say that often times with these cases, people have no symptoms or very minimal symptoms. However, 175 of these cases had to be hospitalized and 21 of them died. The average age for hospitalizations in these cases was 70-years old and for deaths it was 75-years old.
Nashville, TNtn.gov

Tennessee Department of Health Releases New COVID-19 PSA "Give It A Shot"

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Health today announced a new ad campaign, “Give It A Shot” focused on addressing vaccine hesitancy among Tennesseans. The ads will air across the state on broadcast, cable, and digital media. Some digital placement for this campaign began on May 1 and this is the next phase in the campaign rollout.
Healthwhmi.com

Governor Whitmer & State Health Officials Urge Vaccinations

Governor Gretchen Whitmer and state health officials are urging primary care physicians to enroll to administer COVID-19 vaccines, as the state prepares to quickly begin vaccinating 12 to 15-year-olds following U.S. authorization. Whitmer provided an update Wednesday on COVID-19 vaccinations and cases and potential changes in the state’s epidemic order....
Public HealthThe Dansville Online

NY now releasing some COVID vaccine data by ZIP. Counties asked for it months ago.

For months, county leaders asked New York state officials to release details about COVID-19 vaccination rates for each neighborhood. But the information, which is key to addressing vaccine disparity, remained shrouded in secrecy. Despite the repeated calls for cooperation, state health officials only began releasing the ZIP code-level vaccination data...
Public HealthNBC Connecticut

CT Department of Public Health Releases New COVID-19 Guidance

Connecticut's Comeback: Residents Head Out to Take Advantage of Loosened COVID-19 Restrictions. The Connecticut Department of Public Health has officially released new COVID-19 guidance which breaks down new recommendations for those who are vaccinated and unvaccinated. DPH said the changed guidelines are in response to new guidance from the Centers...
Public Healththecentersquare.com

LeDuff, health department settle COVID-19 nursing home FOIA lawsuit

(The Center Square) – Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Charlie LeDuff has reached a settlement with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) after it failed to provide public records as required by law. The health department agreed to release some of the public records LeDuff requested. The department also...
Florida Stateusf.edu

Institute Estimates 40% More Florida COVID Deaths Than State Data

More than 51,100 Floridians have died from COVID-19 in Florida, according to estimates from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation. The prominent research institution, based out of the University of Washington, produces COVID-19 models that have been closely watched by health officials around the country throughout the pandemic. This...
Wyoming StatePosted by
NewsTalk 95.5

Wyoming Health Director, Tech Officer Quit after Data Leak

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming’s health director and chief information officer have resigned after a data leak involving the personal information of tens of thousands of people who were tested for the coronavirus. Gov. Mark Gordon announced the personnel changes Tuesday. It's not clear if the resignations are related to...
Washington Statetheorcasonian.com

Another COVID update from state health department

Newest numbers. The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) reported a total of 391,188 confirmed cases as of 11:59 p.m. on May 17. There have been 5,653 COVID-19 deaths in Washington. For the most recent tally of cases by county, demographics, and more, visit the Department of Health’s dashboard and...
Bismarck, NDBismarck Tribune

Public health agencies in Burleigh-Morton to begin vaccinating adolescents against COVID-19

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health and Mandan-based Custer Health both announced Monday that they soon will begin vaccinating adolescents against COVID-19. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week authorized the emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine for adolescents, and North Dakota's Health Department began recommending that adolescents from the age of 12 to 17 be vaccinated for COVID-19.
San Diego, CAKPBS

County COVID cases down. Ditto For Some Scripps Health Services

The new week begins with good and not-so-good healthcare news. COVID cases and deaths are down county-wide. But so are some services of Scripps Health, as it enters the fourth week of a debilitating cyberattack. KPBS Midday Edition Segments. Maureen Cavanaugh and Jade Hindmon host KPBS Midday Edition, a daily...
Public HealthNew Jersey Globe

Report: Judge rules Department of Health must release county-level data

A Superior Court judge on Tuesday ordered the New Jersey Department of Health to release county-level virus data in response to an Open Public Records Act (OPRA) request filed by Assemblyman Erik Peterson (R-Franklin). Superior Court Judge Mary Jacobson ruled the statistics sought by the Republican were public records that...