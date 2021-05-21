newsbreak-logo
Empire Of Sin's first DLC will add The Fixers and their loan shark boss

By Lauren Morton
rockpapershotgun.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMobster strategy game Empire Of Sin recently dropped some details about mod support and the Precinct Update coming this year. During the Paradox Interactive event today, Romero Games announced that they'll also be releasing the game's first DLC at the same time. The Make It Count DLC is going to bring a new racket, five "fixer" gangsters, and their boss Meyer Lansky. Make It Count will launch alongside the free Precinct Update later this year.

