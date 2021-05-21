Oregon unveils $1 million vaccine lottery

© Getty Images

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown (D) unveiled a lottery on Friday for state residents who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Brown said during a news conference that all Oregonians who have received a vaccine will be entered into the state’s “Take Your Shot, Oregon” campaign and eligible to win a cash prize.

One winner will receive $1 million, and one person from each of the state’s 36 counties will win $10,000.

“Getting vaccinated not only protects you from COVID-19, it helps protect your loved ones. It takes us one step closer to unlocking the restrictions during the pandemic,” Brown said. “And in Oregon, it now gives you a chance to win $1 million. That sounds pretty good.”

A separate drawing will be held for residents aged 12-17, in which five winners will receive a $100,000 college savings scholarship.

All residents who received at least one dose of a vaccine by June 27 will be eligible for the campaign and entered to win through the state’s vaccine database.

The Oregon Health Authority, with help from the Oregon Lottery and Oregon State Treasury, will conduct a drawing to select a winner. Winners will be notified and able to claim their prize or opt-out.

The drawing will take place on June 28, and winners will be announced the following week.

Oregon is the latest state to announce a lottery in an effort to increase demand for vaccinations.

Ohio, which first announced its lottery on May 12, reported Thursday that vaccination rates have jumped 28 percent since then.

Since Ohio’s announcement, New York and Maryland have also announced plans for a vaccine lottery.