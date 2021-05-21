Oscar De La Hoya Wants to Fight Dana White, I'll 'Kick Your Ass'

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Bally's Corporation (NYSE: BALY), the premier, full-service, vertically integrated sports betting and iGaming company in the U.S., and Oscar de la Hoya's KO Entertainment, a subsidiary of the world's most elite boxing promotion company Golden Boy Promotions, Inc., today announced the formation of a strategic relationship that aims to incorporate unparalleled innovation, objectivity and gamification into combat sports, thereby transforming fan engagement. To unveil this initiative, the companies will broadcast a pilot of "Oscar de la Hoya's KO Entertainment Presents Bally's Fight Night" -- a reimagining of how the sports of boxing and mixed martial arts ("MMA") are presented, and the first development in the 2.0 gamification of combat sports.