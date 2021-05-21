Oscar De La Hoya Wants to Fight Dana White, I'll 'Kick Your Ass'

UFC president Dana White says Robert Whittaker is not guaranteed the next middleweight title shot, saying he turned down Israel Adesanya. Adesanya puts his UFC middleweight title on the line this Saturday night in the main event of UFC 263 when he takes on Marvin Vettori, who is currently riding a five-fight win streak. While the No. 3 ranked Vettori is certainly deserving of this opportunity to fight for the belt, many fans felt that Whittaker should have been next in line following three straight wins over Darren Till, Jared Cannonier, and Kelvin Gastelum. However, Whittaker was not ready to fight in June after fighting Gastelum in April, and Vettori got the title shot instead.