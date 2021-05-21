Judge in Fortnite case holds Tim Cook's feet to the fire over App Store competition

The Epic Games “Fortnite” versus Apple’s App Store antitrust trial starts on Monday. Here’s what you need to know before it gets going. Within the space of a few weeks, a disagreement between the ambitions of Epic Games and the intention to maintain the App Store status quo by Apple has courted considerable controversy. The affair commenced with little warning to consumers but quickly led to international interest, as the battle sought to change one of the fundamental elements of the App Store: how much Apple earns.