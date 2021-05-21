newsbreak-logo
Judge in Fortnite case holds Tim Cook's feet to the fire over App Store competition

By Nick Statt
protocol.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJudge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, who is presiding over the Epic v. Apple antitrust trial, saved her best for last. As Apple CEO Tim Cook prepared to leave the stand on Friday afternoon on the 15th and final day of courtroom testimony, Gonzalez Rogers took nearly 10 minutes — the longest singular line of questioning she's put to a witness in the trial — to grill Cook about both the business model of the App Store and the very nature of its relationship with developers.

www.protocol.com
