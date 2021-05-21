Kourtney Kardashian Got A Two-Toned French Manicure For Her Trip To Disneyland

It’s fair to say that Kim Kardashian has a lot on her plate at the moment. The high-profile star is currently looking towards the end of her family’s long-running show, managing her SKIMS brand and reportedly continuing through divorce proceedings with estranged husband Kanye West. There never seems to be a dull moment in Kardashian’s life or those of her famous relatives. Unfortunately, now it seems the reality TV star has been hit with a lawsuit, and it comes from her personal home staff, though Kardashian reportedly doesn't believe she's at fault for the situation.