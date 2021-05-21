newsbreak-logo
Kourtney Kardashian Got A Two-Toned French Manicure For Her Trip To Disneyland

thezoereport.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s no secret that the Kardashian-Jenner family is constantly changing up their nails, whether it be for a special occasion or, you know, just any other day. This week though, Kourtney Kardashian debuted a two-toned French manicure that she had done specifically for a romantic date to Disneyland with her rockstar boyfriend, Travis Barker. As you’ll see, the red and pink design should definitely be copied, stat.

www.thezoereport.com
