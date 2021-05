Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Carson City, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2021) - Cell MedX Corp. (OTCQB: CMXC) ("Cell MedX" or the "Company"), a biotech company focusing on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic and non-therapeutic products that promote general health and wellness, is pleased to announce that on May 25, 2021, the Company issued 2,484,500 common shares of the Company (the "Shares") on conversion of $496,900 the Company owed its debt holders under 6% demand notes payable and non-interest-bearing advances. In addition to issuance of the shares, the Debt holders agreed to forgive $32,677 in accrued interest.