Richmond Police looking for suspect in April homicide

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police Department detectives are asking for assistance from the public to locate a suspect in a homicide that happened last month.

Keion Taylor, 20, is wanted for murder and firearm violations for a homicide that happened on April 21 on Idlewood Avenue.

Taylor is 6 feet tall and weighs around 160 pounds.

Richmond Police Department

If you see Taylor or have information about his whereabouts, you are asked to call 911. Police say that he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his location should contact Major Crimes Detective M. Godwin at 804-317-6922 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!