Former business head charged with stealing $1.4M from Jewish Exponent, Philly Pops

A former nurse at a Yale fertility clinic has been sentenced for stealing fentanyl that was intended for patients. 49-year old Donna Monticone was ordered to three years of supervised release, four weekends of incarceration, and three months of home confinement for tampering with a consumer product. The Oxford woman began stealing fentanyl in June for her own use by using “a syringe to withdraw the narcotics from the vials,” and then injecting saline to appear that nothing was missing, according to the plea agreement. Monticone was formerly in charge of inventory at the Yale Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility clinic in Orange. Of the fentanyl given to patients at the clinic from June to October 2020, approximately 75% was adulterated with saline. Manticone acknowledged during a plea hearing that she knew that the drugs were intended to alleviate the pain of patients.