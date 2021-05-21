newsbreak-logo
Public Safety

Former business head charged with stealing $1.4M from Jewish Exponent, Philly Pops

By Jeff Blumenthal
Philadelphia Business Journal
 5 days ago
The indictment alleges that she used her positions to steal money from each nonprofit and use it to pay her personal credit card bills and for a wide variety of personal expenses, from clothing to funeral and burial services.

Philadelphia, PA
