The PGA Tour heads into the second major championship of the season with the 103rd running of the PGA Championship at the Ocean Course on Kiawah Island. There are a ton of big contests around the industry in DFS, including multiple millionaire maker GPPs on DraftKings and plenty other large-field tournaments on FanDuel as well. Given the length and difficulty of the field, making the right daily fantasy golf picks this week will be paramount. This will mark the second time this major has been played at Kiawah Island, with the last event here being run in 2012 when Rory McIlroy won going away by eight strokes. Kiawah is a Pete Dye venue that was created specifically for the Ryder Cup back in 1991 and sits off the coast of Kiawah Island in South Carolina.