Killers of the Flower Moon is one of the most anticipated films currently in production, and for a good reason. The Martin Scorsese film will star Leonardo DiCaprio, who we got a first look at this week and has switched roles with Jesse Plemons. Killers of the Flower Moon will also feature Robert De Niro, who will be collaborating with Martin Scorsese once again after their most recent project together, 2019’s The Irishman. The Leonardo DiCaprio-led Killers of the Flower Moon has hit a snag after Robert De Niro Injury, but it’s not all bad news.