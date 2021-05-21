Cancel
Alex Rodriguez 'Upped His Fitness Regime' Post-Jennifer Lopez Split

Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 28 days ago
Broadimage/Shutterstock; Courtesy of Alex Rodriguez/Instagram

Self-care for the win! Alex Rodriguez “has upped his fitness regime” following his highly publicized split from fiancée Jennifer Lopez, a source exclusively tells Life & Style.

According to the insider, the retired baseball player, 45, “spends hours looking after his skin” as well, including the use of face packs, moisturizing and exfoliating. “His skincare regime has become somewhat of a ritual because he wants to look like the best, sexiest version of himself.”

Courtesy of Alex Rodriguez/Instagram

After months of breakup speculation, Alex and Jennifer, 51, finally broke their silence. “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” the couple wrote in a joint statement to Today on April 15.

“We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects,” Alex and Jennifer assured. “We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

Jennifer shares daughter Emme and son Max, both 13, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Alex shares daughters Natasha, 16, and Ella, 13, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

Although the former flames vowed to keep things amicable, their dynamic has seemingly changed since J. Lo sparked dating rumors with ex-fiancé Ben Affleck. Less than a month after calling it quits with A-Rod, the “Let’s Get Loud” singer and Good Will Hunting actor, 48, who were together from 2002 to 2004, were spotted on a getaway in Montana.

Alex is “really heartbroken about it,” a separate source told In Touch on May 11. “There’s a lot of excitement for the return of ‘Bennifer,’ but not everyone’s rejoicing about the rekindled romance. Alex may not be in the best position to judge, but he doesn’t think Jen is making a good decision. He thought the stories of Jen being back with Ben were fake news.”

The Hustlers actress and Boston native “getting back [together], after all these years, and with all the heartache she went through, is the last thing Alex expected,” the source explained.

