newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Paul, MN

DEED connecting unemployed Minnesotans to hiring businesses

WDIO-TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Minnesota’s jobs agency is trying to direct unemployed individuals to businesses that are having difficulty filling positions. Each week, the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development is calling thousands of Minnesotans who are out of work to help them with their job search and point them to businesses that are ramping up hiring as more people get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

www.wdio.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Business
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Coronavirus
State
Minnesota State
Saint Paul, MN
Business
Saint Paul, MN
Government
City
Saint Paul, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deed#Job Search#Minnesotans#Ap#Unemployed Individuals#Businesses#Employment#Minn#Difficulty#Calling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Minneapolis, MNfinance-commerce.com

April demand for new homes outpaces supply, Realtors report

The number of homes for sale in the Twin Cities returned to pre-pandemic levels last month, but inventory remains low because demand for housing is outpacing supply, according to Minneapolis and St. Paul Realtors. In April, sellers listed 7,468 residential properties, up 21.7% from April 2020, the Minneapolis Area Realtors...
Owatonna, MNsouthernminn.com

OWATONNA MADE: New business building apartments for metro area

Some may be surprised to learn that since last fall, a seven-story apartment complex with 192 units was being built in Owatonna’s industrial park. At Rise Modular, the crews have been busy building the “volumetric modular” apartment building, which will be fully constructed in downtown St. Paul by stacking the finishing modules to form a building. David Rau, the vice president of business development for Rise Modular, said the “mods” are up to 72-feet long and already have everything from appliances to bathrooms installed inside.
Saint Paul, MNkduz.com

More on MN Budget Deal

(Learfield News Network/St. Paul, MN) About a billion dollars in tax relief, including businesses who got loans under the Paycheck Protection Program loans, plus workers’ COVID unemployment benefits — a major feature of a state budget deal Governor Tim Walz and legislative leaders announced today (Mon):. The governor will decide...
Minneapolis, MNMinneapolis Star Tribune

Twin Cities houses fetch record prices in April

Home buyers in the Twin Cities last month had far more options than they did last year, but buyers still outpaced sellers in many parts of the 16-county metro, pushing prices to new highs. The Minneapolis Area Realtors' monthly sales report released Monday also shows that new property listings during...
Minneapolis, MNPioneer Press

Business People: Xcel’s Energy’s Ben Fowke to retire as CEO

OF NOTE – UTILITIES. Minneapolis-based Xcel Energy announced that Chairman and CEO Ben Fowke will retire as CEO effective Aug. 18; he will continue to serve on the board of directors as executive chairman. Bob Frenzel, president and chief operating officer, will become the company’s next CEO and president. Fowke has been chairman, CEO and president of the multistate utility since 2011.
Saint Paul, MNFOX 21 Online

Walz, Legislative Leaders Reach $52 Billion Budget Deal

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The leaders of the Minnesota Legislature and Democratic Gov. Tim Walz have announced a $52 billion deal for the state’s next two-year budget Monday. But lawmakers will have to finish the work during a special session next month. And difficult negotiations still lie ahead on...
Minnesota StatePioneer Press

Century-old birchbark scroll returns to Minnesota’s Ojibwe tribe due to advocate work by St. Paul businessmen

An Ojibwe scroll lost since the late 1800s, is on its way home, thanks to the efforts of two St. Paul businessmen. Sean Blanchet and Robert Snell, owners of Revere Auctions, noticed an Ojibwe birchbark scroll with Minnesota ties pop up on a Boston auction website. Thinking it may be of cultural relevance to the local Ojibwe, Blanchet contacted the auction house and offered to buy it outright. He also reached out for help from other interested parties and donors.
Saint Paul, MNstthomas.edu

Humans of St. Thomas: Abenezer Ayana ’21

Originally from Ethiopia, Abenezer Ayana ’21 is leaving his mark at St. Thomas by applying his computer science background and taking advantage of the resources that surround him as a curious and driven entrepreneur. Looking to make big change in the U.S. and in Ethiopia, Ayana has worked toward pitching three ideas in Schulze School of Entrepreneurship competitions: OmniPresent, BraillEazy and Fendesha, taking home two winning submissions to further polish.
Saint Paul, MNpinejournal.com

'We are right there': Minnesota Legislature on the cusp of a budget agreement, leaders say

ST. PAUL — Minnesota legislative leaders burned the midnight oil and were poised to release state budget targets Monday, May 17, the officials said early in the day. After a week and a half of closed-door talks, Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-East Gull Lake, and House Speaker Melissa Hortman, D-Brooklyn Park, said they were "at a place of signing the dotted line" on budget targets. The targets determine how much Minnesota will spend on schools, roads and bridges, public safety and other areas of state government.
Saint Paul, MNPioneer Press

St. Paul City Council refuses three-year skyway closure near Mears Park

The St. Paul City Council has rejected a property owner’s request to close a skyway bridge near Mears Park for three years to accommodate a building project. Madison Equities applied March 11 to temporarily close Skyway Bridge No. 14, which connects Park Square Court over Sibley Street to the Mears Park Place Apartments. The company is converting Park Square Court to market-rate apartments.
Minnesota StateKIMT

Minnesota launching new drive for COVID vaccine equity

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Starting Monday, the State of Minnesota will work with private health plans to improve equity and access to COVID-19 vaccines. Participating health plans include Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota, HealthPartners, Hennepin Health, Itasca Medical Care, Medica, PreferredOne, PrimeWest Health, South Country Health Alliance, and UCare. They will work with the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) and Minnesota Department of Human Services (DHS) to identify residents most impacted by the coronavirus and face barriers getting vaccinated to connect them with vaccination opportunities.
Saint Paul, MNWNMT AM 650

Budget Deal Reached But Special Session Is Needed

ST. PAUL, MN (MNN) – Governor Tim Walz, Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka and House Speaker Melissa Hortman late Monday morning announced an agreement on Minnesota’s roughly 52-billion-dollar budget, 13 hours before the midnight deadline for the legislature to adjourn. It’s basically impossible for lawmakers to finish details of the...
Saint Paul, MNstthomas.edu

Outside Consultant: Why Should a Business Have Societal Impact as Part of Its Strategy?

This “Outside Consultant” column by Marcella de la Torre, who teaches courses at Opus College of Business, ran in the Star Tribune on May 10, 2021. High-quality business schools are working together toward achieving a positive societal impact. The Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) fosters positive societal impact by partnering with the communities they serve. Both internal and external stakeholders work together to create strategic plans, delineate bold visions, and continuously improve to ensure alignment with their schools’ values and mission statements. This includes remaining abreast of innovative trends and technology for addressing the unique issues facing the workforce today, research, collaboration, and co-creation. New graduates and alumni are facing challenging and critical times in our societies, from racism, diversity, equity, inclusion to issues related to a pandemic that has not yet ended. Learners are craving for meaning in their lives and feeling they move from dialogue to taking action.
Minnesota StatePosted by
WJON

Minnesota Legislative Leaders Say They Have a Budget Deal

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) _ The two top leaders of the Minnesota Legislature said they reached agreement with Democratic Gov. Tim Walz early Monday on broad targets for the state's next two-year budget. But lawmakers will have to reconvene for a special session in mid-June to finish the work. Republican...
Minnesota Statefox9.com

Minnesota's mask mandate ends, officially

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnesota's mask mandate ended suddenly Friday when the Minnesota Executive Council unanimously approved Gov. Tim Walz's order rescinding the requirement. The council, comprised of Walz and the four other statewide officials, voted 5-0. Members raised concerns about the timing but said the Centers for...