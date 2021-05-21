Subnautica Below Zero: Mobile Vehicle Bay Fragment locations

When I first heard about Subnautica: Below Zero, I thought it was going to be some kind of DLC for the original game. Which was fine considering it was one of the best titles I played in 2018, not to mention one of the best survival games ever made, period. Later on, people started mentioning this was a sequel, but others were calling it a spin-off… while some other people were saying it was a standalone expansion. What the hell was Subnautica: Below Zero supposed to be then?