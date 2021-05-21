newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

The High-Performance "Country Club" Memberships We're After

By Mara Balagtas McIlwrath
Road & Track
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring this unprecedented time, travel’s been limited. We’re itching to get out of town, get behind the wheel, and set our sights on the open road. Better yet, we’re looking at the closed roads. Track clubs have become the new country clubs—more high-octane, to be sure, and way more fun. No speed limits, no construction zones, and although we can’t guarantee you won’t hit some light traffic—things like that tend to happen in pit lane—these are the best track clubs across the country to join right now.

www.roadandtrack.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
State
California State
State
Virginia State
State
Nevada State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Florida State
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stirling Moss
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Racing#Country Clubs#Car And Driver#New Country#Sports Clubs#Compact Cars#High Performance Cars#Sports Cars#Monticello Motor Club#Byoc#Bmw M Performance#The Track Club#Motorsports Ranch#Southern#Road Track#Concours Club#Track Club Members#Club Track Days#Thermal Club#Club Spring Mountain
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Travel
News Break
Cars
News Break
Sports
Related
Golfbizjournals

Opportunity is teed up for country clubs

Can Capital Region clubs capitalize on a renewed interest in golf?. Jake DeVito spent last summer playing golf. A lot of golf. DeVito, 23, had graduated from St. Lawrence University and got a job that started in September with the state Assembly. But before then, the former employee at Ballston...
West Palm Beach, FLluxuryrealestate.com

Perfection In President Country Club!

Celebrate the 𝗝𝗢𝗬 of Home ECHOnomics in West Palm Beach!. 5 Bed , 3/1 Bath + Guesthouse 3410 Embassy Drive, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Located in the luxury gated community of President Country Club, enjoy a gorgeous courtyard patio with pool & spa and spectacular lake views!. Take a...
Crown Point, INNWI.com

Best Country Club

White Hawk Country Club attracts guests with its services, atmosphere and course conditions. The semiprivate facility spans 600-plus acres, offering a private country club feel to the public. “Our philosophy and focus on customer service are what make a visit to White Hawk Country Club an outstanding experience,” said General...
Sarasota, FLkusi.com

Freedom Boat Club hits record memberships in 2021 amid COVID-19

MISSION BAY (KUSI)- Freedom Boat Club has seen a spike in memberships due to COVID-19. Freedom Boat Club is the world’s largest members-only boat club and was founded in 1989 in Sarasota, Florida. Today the Clubs 275+ locations welcomes hundreds of members to its docks each day to enjoy a day on the water while the staff takes care of the rest including fueling, cleaning, maintenance, and more.
Retailtheemeraldmagazine.com

The Country Club Dispensary

This is not your typical country club. In fact, the name and idea behind The Country Club is to create a casual, laid-back atmosphere for cannabis connoisseurs alike. No membership fees, no fancy events — just pure, affordable cannabis products at consumers’ convenience. And if their company logo of a...
Laredo, TXLaredo Morning Times

Laredo Country Club hosting local youth qualifier

The Laredo Country Club will host a local qualifier for the Drive, Chip and Putt competition for the first time on May 28. This is a free junior golf program open to boys and girls ages 7-15 that focuses on the three fundamentals skills of the game. “I think that...
Charitiesbizxmagazine.com

Beach Grove Golf & Country Club Celebrates 100th

Beach Grove Golf & Country Club Celebrates 100th Year Helping Charities. Beach Grove Golf & Country Club, one of Ontario’s only waterfront Country Clubs and Southwestern Ontario’s premier private Golf and Country Club is turning 100 years old in 2021!. The Club agreed that one of the best ways to...
Socceraabaseball.com

LAKE COUNTRY BASEBALL APPROVED FOR MEMBERSHIP IN THE AMERICAN ASSOCIATION

MOORHEAD, MN – The Board of Directors of the American Association have approved Lake Country Baseball, based in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, to become the newest member of the league. Construction on the team’s stadium and a multi-use indoor sports facility has already begun and is anticipated to be completed in spring of 2022.
CarsRoad & Track

The Diffuser on This Pikes Peak 911 Is So Big It’s Strapped to the Wing

Remember Porsche's 911 GT2 Clubsport? The track-only variant of the 991-generation revealed in 2018 boasts 700-plus horsepower and all the hyper-aggressive performance components necessary to get that level of power to the ground on a racing track. One race team, however, did not think it was quite aggressive enough for the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. So they did the logical thing, adding aggressive new aerodynamic features that include a stacked wing, fins along the side, and, of course, a diffuser so large that it has to be mounted to the supports for the wing.
Motorsportsmotorsportmagazine.com

Masters at Work | Hawthorn and Ferrari 246 Dino | Print

A stunning print of Mike Hawthorn at the wheel of his Ferrari 246 Dino at the 1958 British Grand Prix. Hawthorn would go on to finish second at the race, behind the sister Ferrari of Peter Collins. £25.00. Sold By: Historic Car Art. Product description. Delivery. Returns. Description. A stunning...
Carsmusclecarsandtrucks.com

FORD GODZILLA V8 HITS 1000 HP WITH SUPERCHARGER

Here at MC&T, we’ve made no quarrels about our feelings towards Ford’s 7.3L Godzilla V8 engine. Ever since we got a chance to experience the engine inside the Ford F-350 Super Duty Tremor out at Silver Lake Sand Dunes, we’ve known that this modern-day big block is something special. And as impressive as the engine is in its stock form, the aftermarket has proven that the Godzilla V8 has a lot more to give than 430 horsepower and 475 lb-ft of torque. We’ve seen several tuning companies crank the motor up past the four-digit mark, with a little help from some forced induction. The team at Harrop in Australia are the latest madmen to highlight the capabilities of Ford’s Godzilla V8 crate engine, thanks to a Harrop TVS2650 blower.
Buying CarsMotorAuthority

Uber-rare Ford GT Mk II sold for $1.87M at auction

A lighter, more powerful track-only version of Ford's GT supercar was unveiled in 2019 as the GT Mk II. Just 45 of them are being built over a period of three years, with the price tag for one coming in at a staggering $1.2 million. If you missed out on...
RestaurantsThe Takeout

City councilman denied $60 of free barbecue launches year-long vendetta against restaurant

When you are a celebrity, I’m told, people want to give you things: free swag, free food, free resort vacations in the Caribbean. All for the pleasure of seeing your famous face! It must be pretty nice. However: the unspoken rule is that all these gifts must be given freely. If you demand them, you’re a jerk. If you retaliate for not getting them, you’re an even bigger jerk, and you must pay.
Phoenix, AZPosted by
Toni Koraza

Why so Many Rockstars Retire in Phoenix, Arizona?

Do you know why so many rock stars retire in Phoenix, Arizona?. The answer may surprise you. Some of the most famous musicians who call this city home are Jim Adkins and Alice Cooper! Music is everywhere in Phoenix: from the concerts at Phoenix Symphony Hall to the jam sessions at Crescent Ballroom. If rock ’n’ roll sounds like your kind of gig, head on over to one of many Phoenix live music bars and sees what all the fuss is about.
AnimalsPosted by
The Independent

Woman, 39, eaten alive by bear in Colorado is identified as partner pays tribute

The heartbroken partner of a woman killed by a bear has paid tribute to his “lifelong adventurer” partner following her remains being discovered last week. She was identified by her boyfriend after her remains were found on Friday night 350 miles southwest of Denver in the town of Durango. The autopsy revealed she died of “penetrating injuries to the neck” including multiple bite wounds, La Plata County Coroner Jann Smith reported.Her boyfriend described her as “my northern star and the love of my life.”He continued, “Laney spent her life in the outdoors and was an experienced and knowledgeable operator...