Empire of Sin's new Make It Count expansion adding loan sharks, fixers, and more
Prohibition-era mobster strategy game Empire of Sin had a bit of a mixed reception at launch last year, but Romero Games has continued to improve the experience with much-needed bug fixes, AI improvements and more since then. Now, though, the developer says it's ready to turn its attention back to creating new content, and has announced a new premium expansion, Make It Count, alongside a new free update, known as The Precinct, for all players.www.eurogamer.net