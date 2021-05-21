Papa Gino’s honors South Weymouth team member for 20 years of service
Sean Murphy, of South Weymouth, recently celebrated his 20th anniversary with the South Weymouth Papa Gino’s restaurant at 532 Pond St., Weymouth. “Being a part of the Papa Gino’s team for 20 years, Sean has become a staple of our operation and we thank him for his years of cheerful service to our guests,” said Ron Walker, area manager at Papa Gino’s. “He means a lot to this community and to our company, and we were all thrilled to celebrate this amazing accomplishment with him.”www.wickedlocal.com