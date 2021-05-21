newsbreak-logo
Papa Gino’s honors South Weymouth team member for 20 years of service

Wicked Local
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSean Murphy, of South Weymouth, recently celebrated his 20th anniversary with the South Weymouth Papa Gino’s restaurant at 532 Pond St., Weymouth. “Being a part of the Papa Gino’s team for 20 years, Sean has become a staple of our operation and we thank him for his years of cheerful service to our guests,” said Ron Walker, area manager at Papa Gino’s. “He means a lot to this community and to our company, and we were all thrilled to celebrate this amazing accomplishment with him.”

