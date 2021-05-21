newsbreak-logo
Business

The tide is turning for cryptos

By Neils Christensen
kitco.com
 6 days ago

Since the start of the year, the rally in bitcoin was so potent that many investors started seeing...

www.kitco.com
Stockswhtc.com

Cryptos turn choppy as bounce momentum ebbs

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Cryptocurrencies slipped on Thursday, though without falling through recent lows, as traders clung to hopes that a nascent recovery from last week’s plunge can regain its momentum. Bitcoin has failed to hold above its 200-day moving average and it fell about 4% in the Asia session to...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold eases off 4-1/2-month peak as dollar, yields rebound

May 27 (Reuters) - Gold prices eased on Thursday after hitting a 4-1/2-month high in the previous session, hurt by an uptick in the U.S. dollar and bond yields, while investors awaited key economic readings out of the United States. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,892.42 per ounce by 0100 GMT, after hitting its highest since Jan.8 at $1,912.50 on Wednesday. * U.S. gold futures declined 0.4% to $1,894 per ounce. * The dollar index was up 0.1% against rivals, moving further away from a 4-1/2-month low hit earlier this week and making gold more expensive for other currency holders. * Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields rose to 1.58%, increasing the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold. * On Wednesday, Fed vice chair for supervision Randal Quarles said he was prepared to open talks on reducing the central bank's emergency support measures, only to also stress the need to remain patient. * Federal Reserve officials have downplayed rising price pressures and affirmed their support to keep monetary policy accommodative for some time. * Market participants now await key U.S. economic data, including gross domestic product, jobless claims and consumer spending. * South Korea's central bank kept monetary policy unchanged on Thursday as a surge in coronavirus cases threatened an export-led economic recovery. * The European Central Bank should not reduce the pace of asset purchases from next month, ECB board member Fabio Panetta said on Wednesday, joining a growing chorus of policymakers calling for continued stimulus. * SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.2% to 1,044.08 tonnes on Wednesday from 1,046.12 tonnes on Tuesday. * Palladium fell 0.2% to $2,739.71 per ounce, silver slipped 0.4% to $27.59 and platinum dipped 0.7% to $1,183.59. (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)
Businessdailyforex.com

Gold Technical Analysis: US Economic Data Results

Despite the dollar's recovery from its recent losses, gold prices continued to rise with sharp gains, reaching the resistance level of 1913 dollars per ounce. This is its highest in more than four months, before settling around the level of 1895 dollars per ounce at the time of writing the analysis. The yellow metal got more momentum due to inflation concerns and lower Treasury yields. In the same performance of gold, silver futures closed at 27.877 dollars an ounce, while copper futures settled at 4.5295 dollars a pound.
BusinessForexTV.com

Gold Prices Mixed As Dollar Firms

Gold prices traded mixed on Thursday, as the dollar rose against major currencies for the first time this week and U.S. yields held steady ahead of key U.S. labor market and inflation readings. Spot gold was marginally higher at $1,897.13 per ounce, after hitting its highest since Jan.8 at $1,912.50...
Marketsactionforex.com

US Dollar Stages A Surprising Rally

The US dollar staged a surprising rally overnight on no particular news, after being on the back door for the past few sessions. The dollar index rose 0.43% to 90.04, where it remains in Asia after probing the topside earlier. However, the dollar index’s rally overnight only moves it back to the upper end of its one-week 89.50 to 90.20 trading range.
Businessinvesting.com

Gold Slips From Four-Month High as Central Banks’ Views in Focus

(Bloomberg) -- Gold slipped from the highest level in more than four months as the dollar and Treasury yields edged up, with investors weighing the future of monetary policy in a post-pandemic world. Federal Reserve Vice Chairman for Supervision Randal Quarles said on Wednesday that it will be important for...
Businessinvesting.com

Here Is Why Gold Price Is Moving Higher

Gold prices are soaring, and most of this momentum is mainly because of the weakness in the dollar index. So far, we have not had anything hawkish from the Federal Reserve, and it seems like that the Fed is still not worried about inflation as they see this factor as transitory.
Businessinvesting.com

Opening Bell: U.S. Futures Slide On Hawkish Fedspeak; Oil Falters

Contracts on the Dow, S&P, NASDAQ and Russell 2000 declined in trading on Thursday, and European stocks fluctuated as the market attempted to price in the odds of monetary policy tightening by the Federal Reserve and the effect it could have on the economic recovery after pandemic-related lockdowns. Oil retreated...
New York City, NYinvesting.com

Dollar index steady as markets seek clues to interest rate moves

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar index traded in a narrow range on Thursday as traders looked toward an upcoming inflation report closely watched by the U.S. Federal Reserve. The index, which was down 0.1% in the morning in New York, is heavily weighted toward the euro and showed little movement as U.S. bond yields ticked up on new economic data showing declining job losses.
Businesskitco.com

Price gains for gold, silver, amid bullish technicals

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in early morning U.S. trading Wednesday, with gold notching...
BusinessWDEZ 101.9 FM

Dollar wallows at multi-month lows as Fed bangs dovish drum; euro ascendant

TOKYO (Reuters) – The dollar wallowed near its weakest since early January against major peers on Wednesday, as Treasury yields eased amid Federal Reserve insistence that stimulus will continue despite current inflationary pressures. The euro traded around the key $1.2250 level, holding gains from Tuesday when it pushed as high...
Businesskitco.com

Gold firms above $1,900/ounce on easing yields, dovish Fed

* Fed can tame inflation without wrecking recovery -Clarida. May 26 (Reuters) - Gold prices firmed above the key $1,900 per ounce level on Wednesday, boosted by weaker U.S. Treasury yields and expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will maintain a dovish monetary policy stance. Spot gold was 0.2% higher at $1,903.05 per ounce by 12:03 a.m. EDT (1603 GMT) after hitting its highest since Jan. 8 at $1,912.50. U.S. gold futures gained 0.3% to $1,903.40 per ounce.
Businessdailyforex.com

BTC/USD Forex Signal: Inverted H&S Points to Major Breakout

Set a buy stop at 40,000 and a take-profit at 43,000 (61.8% retracement). Add a stop loss at 36,400. Set a sell-stop at 36,400 and a take-profit at 34,000. Add a stop-loss at 38,000. The BTC/USD tilted higher as investors placed their bets that the Federal Reserve will hold its...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar languishes on Fed outlook, NZ rate hike prospects lift kiwi

* Fed officials reiterate view for transient inflation spike * Euro above key $1.2250 level as region's recovery quickens * Yuan pushes to fresh three-year high beyond 6.40 boundary * NZ dollar jumps as central bank hints at 2022 rate hike By Kevin Buckland TOKYO, May 26 (Reuters) - The dollar wallowed near a five-month trough against major peers on Wednesday as Federal Reserve insistence that stimulus will continue kept yields low, while surprisingly hawkish New Zealand central bank comments pushed the kiwi higher. The euro traded just north of the key $1.2250 level -- holding gains from Tuesday when it pushed as high as $1.2266 for the first time since Jan. 8 -- as Europe's pandemic recovery gathers pace. The dollar index, which gauges the greenback against six rivals, languished at 89.617 in Asia, after pushing as low as 89.533 on Tuesday. The Chinese yuan strengthened past 6.4 per dollar in onshore trading for the first time since June 2018, while its offshore counterpart pushed to a fresh three-year high at 6.3858. New Zealand's currency jumped after the central bank hinted at a potential interest rate hike by September next year in its monetary policy statement. The kiwi last traded 1.1% higher at $0.73072. "There are now several central banks that appear to be closer to a tightening cycle than the Federal Reserve, and markets are sensing that," said Imre Speizer, Westpac's head of New Zealand strategy. He identified the currencies of New Zealand, Canada and Norway as driven by aggressive central bank expectations. Following the RBNZ's "hawkish surprise," Speizer said he may revise up his forecast for the kiwi to finish the year at $0.76. That contrasts with a host of Fed officials who overnight echoed the sentiments of Chair Jerome Powell that a spike in inflation will be transient and ultra-easy policy continues to be warranted. "I have not seen anything yet to persuade me to change my full support of our accommodative stance," Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said in a speech on Tuesday. "Right now, policy is in a very good place," San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly told CNBC the same day. "We need to be patient." A potential test of that conviction comes Friday, with new readings on U.S. core consumer prices and a survey of purchasing managers. The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes hovered at 1.5740%, not far from the 1.5540% mark reached overnight for the first time since May 7's payrolls shock. The yen, which is also sensitive to declines in yields, hovered around the middle of its approximately 108.4-109.7 per dollar trading range this month, last changing hands at 108.795. The dollar has declined over the past two months on the belief that low U.S. rates will drive cash abroad to capture gains now that other economies are beginning to recover more quickly from the pandemic. "Confidence in the outlook for the recovery in the Eurozone has been increasing," Rabobank strategist Jane Foley wrote in a report. "This is underpinning market speculation that the topic of tapering with respect to the pace of asset purchases will be on the table at the forthcoming June 10 ECB meeting." The onshore yuan strengthened as far as 6.3943 per dollar on Wednesday, piercing the psychological 6.40 boundary for the first time since mid-2018. A day earlier, it had held that level amid buying by China's major state-owned banks in a move viewed as an effort to cool the rally, sources said. "Amid conflicting reports from Chinese officials in recent days about their attitude to the currency, our read here is that 6.40 is not a hard line in the sand, and that in the context of further downward pressure on the USD more generally, it will be ‘allowed’ to trade lower," National Australia Bank strategist Ray Attrill wrote in a report, reiterating a forecast for 6.35 yuan per dollar by end-June. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 411 GMT Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Euro/Dollar $1.2257 $1.2252 +0.04% +0.32% +1.2261 +1.2242 Dollar/Yen 108.7920 108.7350 +0.07% +5.35% +108.8150 +108.7350 Euro/Yen.
Public Healthbitcoinmagazine.com

Covid-19 Added To The Fed’s Pumping Of The Bitcoin Price

Well before COVID-19 first made landfall on American soil, the United States’ national debt stood at some $22 trillion, and the U.S. Federal Reserve had pivoted from an interest rate hiking cycle to an interest rate cutting cycle, despite a strong U.S. economy running close to full employment. The central bank’s unprecedented response in the wake of the Great Recession, which introduced unfathomable amounts of leverage into the financial system, led directly to a vicious cycle in which banking policy had to be left in a perpetually accommodative state in order to avoid widespread credit defaults and asset price crashes. As a result of this over-leveraged environment, the Fed had few traditional policy options at its disposal to tackle the economic ruin left behind by the pandemic. The preferred policy method of the U.S. central bank that subsequently materialized during the pandemic was to simply flood the financial system with money, and the debt-to-GDP ratio in the U.S. soon ballooned to a record 129% in 2020. Now, more than a year after the first COVID-19 case was discovered in the United States, it is hard to imagine a better macroeconomic environment for Bitcoin than the one in which we find ourselves currently living through. The policies enacted by the federal government in response to the virus’ negative economic impact have proven to be a boon to the price of bitcoin, and will continue to push the digital currency to unconscionable levels in the coming months and years. When one looks at the data, the supposition can be made that COVID-19 has proven to be the best thing to happen to Bitcoin.
Businesskitco.com

Gold price advance continues as bulls now eye $2,000

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold prices are modestly higher in midday trading, but down from earlier gains that saw...
Businesskitco.com

Gold surges past $1900 in trading today

As we spoke about yesterday, the market forces and events which have taken gold to higher pricing since the end of March are still dominantly in play. The two primary forces are dollar weakness and data indicating an uptick in inflation. These two factors greatly affect Treasury yields, and in turn, lower Treasury yields increase the bullish sentiment in gold. Recently the U.S. Labor Department showed that the consumer price index jumped to 4.2% in April. It is up 2.6% from the numbers revealed in March.