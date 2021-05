Don’t forget to bring the kids to the Cape Coral Yacht Club on Saturday for the 32nd Kiwanis Fishing Derby. All children from 5 -15 are invited to participate from 8:30 to 11 a.m. Show up earlier to register. The event is limited to the first 300 children and everything is free, just sign in at the pier. Fishing equipment and bait are provided and trophies are awarded for the biggest and smallest fish landed, along with a bicycle give-away and other prizes.