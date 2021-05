I am sure like me, many of you have spent a little time in art galleries. Also like me you may well have admired the many beautiful, old portraits that these galleries often display. You may well have wondered about the back story of these portraits. However, if you did delve a little deeper into the history of these paintings, one thing would become apparent. The subjects, for the most part, were all wealthy, important people. People with enough money to commission an artist to paint them.