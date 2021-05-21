Gold: the price that turns the tide

Bitcoin’s popularity and price are rising. However, cryptocurrencies could be seen as comple mentary, not substitutive to gold. What a rally! Unfortunately, I’m not referring to gold, but to Bitcoin. As the chart below shows, the price of the first and the biggest of cryptocurrencies rose to above $60,000 in April 2021 from scratch (or $124) in October 2013 when the chart starts. I wish I had bought more coins in these early years of cryptocurrencies and held them for longer! More recently, Bitcoin has skyrocketed almost 1200% from its bottom of $4,945 during the asset sell-off in March 2020.