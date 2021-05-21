newsbreak-logo
Gold: the price that turns the tide

By Phillip Streible
kitco.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother wild week in the futures and commodities markets with Crypto Currencies (Bitcoin and Ether) taking the "brunt of the blow," losing about half of their values over a two-week time frame. The sell-off came from new regulations in China indicating that "Banks cannot accept virtual currencies nor can banks exchange between crypto and Yuan or other currencies." I always found it interesting that they call these digital tokens "currencies," I mean, what currency falls 20% in a week? Not even the U.S. Dollar...yet.

