Triangle Community Center is proud to announce the launch of our new logo!

The Cedar Community Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Nicole Pretre as the new Chief Executive Officer–the fourth in Cedar Community’s nearly 70-year history–after the completion of a comprehensive nine-month national search. Nicole, currently the Vice President of Development, is in her tenth year of serving Cedar Community in administration, business development, marketing, and philanthropy, and has served on the executive leadership team since 2015. She brings nearly 20 years of healthcare and senior living experience to the CEO role. “Nicole’s demonstrated strategic leadership skills, strong local and national network, and innovative talents combined with her extensive education and background, as well as her passion for serving the needs of our community under the guidance of our faith-based mission, made her our top candidate,” says Joe Carlson, Chairman of Cedar Community’s Board of Directors.