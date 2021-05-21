Triangle Community Center is proud to announce the launch of our new logo!
Triangle Community Center is proud to announce the launch of our new logo!. The inspiration behind the logo comes from a dark time in history when LGBTQ+ individuals were singled out in internment and concentration camps by the marking of a pink triangle. The LGBTQ+ community, along with BIPOC and religious communities, were differentiated and methodically interned by different color triangles. Each triangle signaled an attempt at otherizing and dehumanizing our existence.news.hamlethub.com