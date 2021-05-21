newsbreak-logo
Triangle Community Center is proud to announce the launch of our new logo!

hamlethub.com
 6 days ago

Triangle Community Center is proud to announce the launch of our new logo!. The inspiration behind the logo comes from a dark time in history when LGBTQ+ individuals were singled out in internment and concentration camps by the marking of a pink triangle. The LGBTQ+ community, along with BIPOC and religious communities, were differentiated and methodically interned by different color triangles. Each triangle signaled an attempt at otherizing and dehumanizing our existence.

news.hamlethub.com
State
Connecticut State
