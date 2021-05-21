newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wyoming State

Wyoming senator challenging Cheney in GOP primary discloses impregnating 14-year-old at 18

By Associated Press, Spectrum News Staff
mynews13.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWyoming state Sen. Anthony Bouchard, a Republican trying to unseat U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney next year, disclosed that he impregnated a 14-year-old girl when he was 18, describing the relationship as “like the Romeo and Juliet” story and saying it was coming to light because of “dirty politics.”. Bouchard initially...

www.mynews13.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Florida State
State
Wyoming State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Challengers#Romeo And Juliet#Sen#Gop Politics#The Casper Star Tribune#Republicans#The Star Tribune#The Associated Press#Unseat Cheney#Marriage#Girl#Pregnant#Florida Cemetery#Suicide#Teenagers#Dirty Politics#Friends#U S#People Drug#Discloses Impregnating
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Wyoming Statehotnewhiphop.com

GOP House Candidate Admits Impregnating 14-Year-Old When He Was 18

As usual, there are some weird things going on in the US government. US House candidate, and current Wyoming state senate member, admitted to impregnating a 14-year-old girl when he was 18 years old. Anthony Bouchard revealed this truth on a Facebook Live video last Thursday. Then, he again touched on the story with the Casper-Star Tribune.
Congress & Courtstheintelligencer.com

Letter: Republicans have shown their hand

In reference to the recent news of the ouster of U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., I only have this to say: The Republicans have shown what they are. They are nothing but a group of power-hungry men and women who are relying on a person who betrayed his country to help them regain power on Capitol Hill. Then, they can do what they do best: hinder the efforts of a Democratic president in making America step into the future just like they did during the Obama presidency.
Congress & Courtsscotscoop.com

Liz Cheney removed from House Republican Conference Chair

Since the Jan. 6 riot in the Capitol, former Republican house chair and Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney has been staunchly anti-Trump. Immediately following the riot and the former President’s impeachment trial, Cheney was challenged by many wanting to remove her from her leadership position due to her vote in support of impeachment.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Amash warns of turning lawmakers like Cheney into 'heroes'

Rep. Justin Amash (L-Mich.) said that people should avoid labeling Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) as “some sort of hero,” for her criticism of former President Trump , arguing that the congresswoman could have spoken out earlier. In an interview on Thursday’s episode of "The Axe Files" podcast with CNN’s David...
Wyoming StateWashington Examiner

Cheney challenger who got 14-year-old pregnant when he was 18 calls it 'Romeo and Juliet story'

One of the Republicans lined up to challenge GOP Rep. Liz Cheney for her seat in Congress admitted that he impregnated a teenage girl. Anthony Bouchard, who has been a Wyoming state senator since 2017, admitted to impregnating a 14-year-old girl when he was 18. He made the admission during a Facebook Live video, which was done to get in front of a story that was dropping, he said.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Republicans try but can't escape Jan. 6

Republicans would really like to move beyond Jan. 6, but it’s not going very well. Four months into the Biden administration, as GOP leaders are racing to shift the focus away from the violent attack by a pro-Trump mob at the Capitol, they’re being forced to confront the rampage at every turn.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

GOP Candidate Hoping to Oust Cheney Says He Impregnated a Teen

A Republican House candidate hoping to oust Rep. Liz Cheney in Wyoming has shared an eye-popping story about his previous marriage. State Sen. Anthony Bouchard said he was trying to get on the front foot after learning that opponents were digging into his past. He said he impregnated his 14-year-old girlfriend when he was 18. They married the next year—which he said was legal at the time in Florida—but divorced after three years. The woman died by suicide when she was 20. Bouchard then raised their son but said he was now estranged because he made some “wrong choices in his life.” He said his then-wife was pressured to abort the baby and was nearly banished by her family. Bizarrely, he described it as a tragic love story. “Bottom line, it’s a story when I was young, two teenagers, girl gets pregnant,” he said in a Facebook Live video. “You’ve heard those stories before. She was a little younger than me, so it’s like the Romeo and Juliet story.”
Congress & Courtsnsjonline.com

ERICKSON: The truth behind the Cheney story

Republican Rep. Liz Cheney is out as Republican conference chair in the House of Representatives. The story has dominated American news outlets over the past week. Most Americans are probably hard-pressed to care about the story, but to the political press in the United States, the story has mattered deeply.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Conversation U.S.

Representative Cheney calls for order

Liz Cheney reveres order. Donald Trump detests it. Simple, yes, but that sums up the difference between the elected but exiled U.S. congresswoman and the exiled but elected-in-his-own-mind former president. Countless critics have detailed Trump’s disruptive effects on national life, but Cheney’s call for order deserves attention. She offers a...
Congress & Courtscowboystatedaily.com

Cheney Backs Independent Commission To Investigate Capitol Invasion

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney voted in support this week of Congress creating an independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. On Wednesday, Cheney posted two photos of police officers and National Guard soldiers sitting on the...
PoliticsOdessa American

ELDER: Fake outrage over Cheney ‘ouster’

House Republican leadership removed Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., from her leadership position, a position her indignant liberal defenders likely did not even know existed until days ago. Cheney became Republican roadkill when she not only voted to impeach then-President Donald Trump but also became a vocal critic of his alleged “big lie” about the 2020 election.
Congress & CourtsCommonweal

The Downfall of Liz Cheney

It was a tense closed-door meeting that lasted only fifteen minutes, and when it was over GOP Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming was no longer the chair of her party’s conference. Why the third-most powerful Republican in the House had been summarily relieved of her position was left for Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to explain: he said it was to preserve party unity ahead of the 2022 elections. And as everyone knows by now, “unity” for Republicans means buying into the falsehood that Donald Trump won the 2020 election. It also means perpetuating that lie—as loudly as possible, and for as long as needed.
Presidential ElectionCanton Daily Ledger

One voter's view on Liz Cheney

I've voted for a Cheney for one federal office or another eight times. (That ought to chase off any Democrats still reading.) On the wall next to my desk is a framed letter dated April 26, 1979, from Rep. Dick Cheney. He thanked me for interviewing him when I was editor of the Rawlins Daily Times, and for sending him photos I took of him outside the Times office. One photo was used in his newsletter.
U.S. PoliticsMonroe Evening News

Mainstream media focusing on meaningless Cheney story

If you subject yourself to mainstream media, you may think that Liz Cheney's position as a Republican Conference leader is the end-all-be-all of this world. Never mind that this isn't the top position in the House Republican leadership -- or even the second position. Never mind the fact that you can't even articulate what is the role of the House Conference leader. Never mind the Republicans are not in control of the House and do not control the agenda so it is relatively meaningless. Never mind the very narrative the media is pushing is factually incorrect as Cheney was initially retained as Conference leader after her impeachment vote. The media wants you to think this is life or death.