On May 11, 2021, officers were dispatched to a vehicle on its side near the Magic Tunnel Car Wash on Michigan Street. Upon arrival Officer Nelson found a white Chevrolet truck on its side against the sign pole for Warehouse Carpet at 2640 Michigan Street. The driver, Brendon Anderson age 23 was partially ejected from the truck and trapped. Sidney Fire and Rescue responded and Mr. Anderson was extricated from the truck and transported to the hospital.