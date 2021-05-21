Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy to give commencement speech for SCAD grads

ATLANTA — The Savannah College of Art and Design has announced that actor/director/writer/producer and star of the hit series Schitt’s Creek, Dan Levy, will make a commencement address for the college’s graduation next week.

Levy will address more than 3,300 SCAD graduates in Atlanta and Savannah during the virtual ceremony on May 28.

Levy is an Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning actor and writer. For its sixth and final season, Schitt’s Creek received nine Emmy wins, becoming the most awarded comedy series in a single year.

Levy and his father were the first father-son pair to win Emmys in the same year, and Levy tied the record for most wins by an individual in a single season with four total wins.

One of the things that Schitt’s Creek became known for was the fashion that unfolded throughout the show between Levy’s character, Daniel, and his mother Moira, played by Cathrine O’Hara.

“Additionally, honorary degrees will be given by SCAD Founder & President Paula Wallace to Darren Walker, President of the Ford Foundation, the $14 billion international social justice philanthropy, and Xerses Irani, Principal Creative Director leading Amazon’s Design Community,” the school said in a news release.

SCAD will hold two in-person ceremonies for its Atlanta students at the Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on May 28. The first will be for 2021 graduates and the second ceremony will be for 2020 graduates.