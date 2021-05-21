Saline Co. deputy named 'Top Shot' during KLETC graduation

A Salina woman was scammed out of nearly $3,000 by a caller claiming she had an outstanding warrant for missing jury duty. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that the 27-year-old woman received a call at work Tuesday night from a male claiming to be from the "sheriff's department." The man told her that she had a warrant for her arrest because she missed jury duty and that there was a $2,300 bond.