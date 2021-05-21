Saline Co. deputy named 'Top Shot' during KLETC graduation
Twenty-three new law enforcement officers graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center (KLETC) on Friday at a ceremony held in KLETC’s Integrity Auditorium. Nicholas Delaney, a deputy at the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office, was the class president for the 278th Basic Training Class. The speaker for the ceremony was Chief of Police for the Pratt Police Department, Nathan Humble. James Buettgenbach, KLETC Senior Instructor of Police, was the Class Coordinator for the 278th Basic Training Class.salinapost.com