Michigan State Basketball: Marcus Bingham Jr. is key to 2021-22 success

Leading up to the 2020-21 season, it seemed pretty clear who Michigan State basketball needed to step up: Aaron Henry, Josh Langford, Joey Hauser, and Rocket Watts. Those guys were considered a potential ‘Big 4’ if all played out as everyone had hoped, but Henry was really the only one of that group who really lived up to the hype. He played like an All-Big Ten wing and earned the right to declare early for the NBA draft while Langford showed flashes of his old self but didn’t quite have that same explosion. Rocket couldn’t get off the ground in a sophomore slump and Hauser lacked confidence.