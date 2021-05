MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University President Richard Myers took the time to thank faculty and staff for a job well done during a global pandemic. Kansas State University President Richard Myers says the week of May 10 closed the books on a year like no other. He said it was a challenging 12 months filled with uncertainty and change due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but at the end of it, administration, faculty and staff stand tall and strong. He said over 3,000 degrees will be handed out during commencement ceremonies across university campuses by the end of the weekend and everyone stayed true to the mission.