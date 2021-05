FARMINGTON — Firefighters from several agencies are making progress against a brush fire that has burned 511 acres in the Mesa Farm Road area in Shiprock. The Salt Creek Fire remained active and was at 50% containment as of Sunday afternoon, according to a press release from BIA Wildland Fire Management. Progress was made and backfires started to burn fuels. A helicopter knocked down a 5-acre spot fire that had started near the blaze.