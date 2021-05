Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. When's the last time you walked into someone's home and stared up in awe? We're not talking about the magnetic pull of a dusty popcorn ceiling, but rather one of our favorite daring design tactics to help illuminate your space: painting your ceiling an accent color. Not only is this an eye-catching look that instantly adds an incomparable level of flair to a room, but painting your ceiling with particular hues, like pale blue or even blush pink, can help a space appear taller and more open. For a perfect demonstration of this bold approach to decor, check out the living room of Dr. Jessica Abiagom-Page, whose creative use of a gorgeous olive green paint in her living space is a vivid example of just how transformative non-neutral colors on the ceiling can be.