Oklahoma Sooners Football Hot Links: Softball embarks on run to WCWS, Spencer Rattler remains the preseason Heisman favorite, and more!

By Seth Oliveras
crimsonandcreammachine.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTonight, the No. 1 seeded Oklahoma Sooners softball team officially begins its quest toward the 2021 Women’s College World Series, and that journey starts at Marita Hynes Field in the Norman Regional. Up first for Patty Gasso and her top-ranked OU squad are the Morgan State Bears out of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. First pitch is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT on ESPN3.

