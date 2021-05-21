One Of The New Star Wars Series Has Already Been Cancelled
Dave Filoni, the man who made Star Wars: The Clone Wars immersive enough to qualify as canon, was recently given a hefty raise at Lucasfilm, courtesy of Kathleen Kennedy herself. A purist in his own right, Filoni was granted the Herculean task of overseeing Kennedy’s slate of Star Wars projects, ensuring each project remains connected to a larger, more overarching narrative and in the process, eventually completed. But one show has already been left behind: The Mandalorian spinoff Rangers of the New Republic.www.giantfreakinrobot.com