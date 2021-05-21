Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

These Are the Top 3 Piercing Trends for 2021

By Editorial
Hypebae
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the pandemic hit the U.S. in March, Maria Tash thought ear piercing was done for. The elastic loops on face masks seemed like they would deter people from getting their lobes and cartilage pierced but, luckily, that was not the case. The fine jewelry designer and founder of Maria...

hypebae.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Helix Piercing#Jewelry#The Tash Rook#The Tash Hidden Rook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Related
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Top 40 Men's Fashion Trends in June

The arrival of warm summer weather is being highlighted loud and clear within the top June 2021 men's fashion trends that showcase a number of seasonal stylings. This includes beach-ready options like the Outerknown Apex Trunks by surfer Kelly Slater and the Crocs All-Terrain Clogs, while some major labels are showing off styles for the fall for fashionistas to take note of.
Skin Careprestigeonline.com

These are the top 10 trending skincare ingredients of 2021 so far

These are the top 10 trending skincare ingredients of 2021 so far. Skin is the largest and most complex body organ that requires several types of nutrients to maintain itself. That’s why we have to be careful of the products we include in our skincare regimen. While the chic-packaging and celebrity brand ambassadors are an attraction, the most important thing to consider while buying skincare products is the ingredients and whether they will suit your skin or not.
Designers & CollectionsTrendHunter.com

Refined Everyday Fashion Collections

East meets West in the sacai x Dior collection, a creative collaboration between the two fashion powerhouses. The new collection of fashion accessories was catalyzed by the long-time friendship between Kim Jones, Dior's Artistic Director, and Chitose Abe, the fashion designer and founder of sacai. The sacai x Dior collection brings these two creatives together with Dior designs on sacai fabrics.
Designers & Collectionsprestigeonline.com

A peek at Dior’s ultra-colourful Fall 2021 campaign

Neon hues, playful designs and leopard print are the highlights of the season for Dior. Brimming with pop energy, the Dior Fall 2021 collection by Maria Grazia Chiuri is revealed in ultra-colourful images by photographer Brigitte Nedermair. Models Steinberg, Sculy Mejia, Jits Bootsma, and Kayako Higuchi front the campaign. They are seen posing against neon and yellow backdrops wearing playful designs.
Beauty & Fashionwebzworks.com

9 Maternity Fashion Trends to Follow In 2021

Gone are the days when moms-to-be used to wear oversized unfashionable garments to hide the baby bump and the extra weight. New-age mommas-to-be believe in embracing the bump in style through maternity wear, and fashion plays a big part in it. Celebrities and fashion bloggers are true proof!. Maternity fashion...
Apparelcoveteur.com

15 Pairs of Sunglasses to Complete Any Summer Ensemble

Sunglasses share a quality with handbags or fragrance in the sense that you often have one favorite you return to over and over again. In turn, it becomes a piece of your exterior identity. (Not to mention, the repetitive use sends the cost-per-wear ratio way down.) The selection is highly personal. It factors your taste, face shape, and trends of the moment. To help guide your next purchase, we've polled our staffers to see which frames they favor in their day-to-day wear. From funky micro styles to classic aviators, continue scrolling to discover the sunglasses we're donning on repeat.
Designers & Collectionsfashionunited.com

Fashion after corona: colour and lifestyle trends for SS22

Antwerp - Every six months Trend watcher Hilde Francq from Trend Studio Francq Colors shares the most important upcoming colours and trends during the Colour Trend Seminar. The corona factor has certainly made it extra exciting this edition. FashionUnited was in (virtual) attendance and noted what we can expect for the summer of 2022.
MakeupPosted by
Us Weekly

Nail the No-Makeup Makeup Look This Summer With 1 Product

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. The summer is the perfect time to master the no-makeup makeup look! Not only does light makeup allow your natural beauty to shine through, using less product in the sweltering heat is a smart idea. Why would you want to pack on layers upon layers of makeup when it’s going to be sweaty and sticky the moment you step foot outside?
New York City, NYpapermag.com

3.1 Phillip Lim Has a Totally New Approach to Menswear

While weathering the worst of the New York City's COVID outbreak, Phillip Lim was reimagining the core tenets of his eponymous label. Started in 2005, 3.1 Phillip Lim has been a go-to for chic, sexy womenswear that reinterprets classic silhouettes. Technical knits, versatile outerwear, and sensible accessories have become a mainstay of the New York brand. Lim's exploration of ingrained sartorial codes — deconstructed blazers and thoughtful separates — has long made him one of the hottest tickets of NYFW.
Makeupdrugstorenews.com

Makeup Revolution launches Bratz collection

Makeup Revolution, a British-based cosmetics and skin care brand, is embarking on a new, fun collaboration. The brand partnered with MGA Entertainment, creator of the popular Bratz dolls, on a collection inspired by original dolls that debuted back in 2001. “Makeup Revolution is honored to be partnering with MGA Entertainment...
Designers & Collectionsfashionunited.com

SS22 Fashion Trend Snack: the top 5 prints

Of all the trends for next season, Christine Boland’s Trend Snack gives a ‘bite size’ report of the 5 must-do colours, fabrics, textures, patterns, silhouettes etc to incorporate into your fashion collection. Today: it’s all about the prints. #1 Shadow effects. as seen @ Fendi & Victoria Beckham. Image credit:...
Hair CarePosted by
Glamour

Wet-Look Hair Is the Easy Summer Trend Instagram Is Obsessed With

There’s nothing like that just rinsed, ultrafresh feel you get when you’ve just stepped out the shower, which is why we’ve seen countless influencers capture that moment and turn wet-look hair into a beauty statement, especially during the warmer months. In fairness, on sticky days when it’s hot and humid,...
MakeupPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Dior’s Pearl Eye Makeup Is the Ultimate Summer Beauty Statement

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Tonight inside the iconic Panathenaic Stadium in Athens, Maria Grazia Chiuri helped the world get into the spirit of the forthcoming Olympic Games and unveiled Dior's Cruise 2022 collection. Drawing from its ancient surroundings, the collection reimagined traditional Grecian dress through a decidedly modern, sportif lens. “Sport is movement, sport is freedom," Chiuri told Vogue ahead of the show. Echoing the mash-up of classic and modern seen between the diaphanous, draped white dresses and boldly printed activewear sets and sneakers was the show's embellished beauty look, which hinged on pearls—and lots of them.
MinoritiesTravelPulse

Top Trends in LGBTQ Destination Weddings

With their wedding originally scheduled for October 2020, Jody Reynard and David Bushman realized that a change was in order. The couple, both Broadway actors, had envisioned their nuptials in New York’s Fort Tryon Park. But once they decided to move the wedding date to May 2021, they realized that a destination wedding was a simpler option.
Designers & Collectionsnordicstylemag.com

HANSEN Garments: Subtle, Summer Loving That Ages with Grace

Summer dressing can be difficult. You want loose clothing and light fabrics, but it has to be stylish and long-lasting – no fast fashion ‘on trend for a month‘ pieces. Based on clever day-to-day dressing, that makes you look, feel and do good, HANSEN Garments creates trans-seasonal collections that are refined yet functional.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Collection

Norma Kamali’s not angling to return to the way things were pre-pandemic; instead she’s looking forward to crafting a future using the lessons of lockdown. This designer’s key takeaway is that comfort is here to stay. “You have to feel casual [in] dressy and you have to feel special in casual, and that mix is where the magic is,” she said.