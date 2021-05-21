These Are the Top 3 Piercing Trends for 2021

Sunglasses share a quality with handbags or fragrance in the sense that you often have one favorite you return to over and over again. In turn, it becomes a piece of your exterior identity. (Not to mention, the repetitive use sends the cost-per-wear ratio way down.) The selection is highly personal. It factors your taste, face shape, and trends of the moment. To help guide your next purchase, we've polled our staffers to see which frames they favor in their day-to-day wear. From funky micro styles to classic aviators, continue scrolling to discover the sunglasses we're donning on repeat.