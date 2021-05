Gordon “Papa” Smith was a maker, through and through. As the president of Smith’s Bakery, founded by his father Gordon “Boss” Smith, Papa made bread that sustained his generation of Mobilians. As a father, he made a haven for his children on the shores of Mobile Bay, a classic Bay house that stands today in testament to a former way of life. As a craftsman, toiling in a small garage on the property, he made the Adirondack chairs, tables and the porch swing that adorned the home.