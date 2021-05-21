Hand sanitizer recall expands again; testing detected methanol, FDA says

InBios International Inc., a leading developer of diagnostic tests for emerging infectious diseases, announced today that it received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its SCoV-2 Ag Detect Rapid Test. This is one of the simplest rapid antigen tests to use currently available that has been granted an EUA. It requires no instrumentation or transport media and can be performed on-site with results delivered in less than 30 minutes. The lateral flow immunoassay is intended for the qualitative detection of SARS-CoV-2 Nucleoprotein antigen in direct nasal swab specimens. The point-of-care test is useful for evaluation of symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals. It can be used for those who are suspected of COVID-19 by their healthcare provider within five days of symptoms onset or for individuals without symptoms or other epidemiological reasons to suspect COVID-19 when tested twice over two or three days with at least 24 hours and no more than 48 hours between tests. The kit contains 50 tests and swabs, positive and negative controls, and can be stored at room temperature.