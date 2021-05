May is National Motorcycle Awareness Month and as drivers, we need to be more vigilant and watch for them while we all share the road. With a reduction in traffic on the road in 2020 because of people staying home because of coronavirus you would think things on the road would be ok. While there was a 2% reduction in motorcycle crashes in 2020, Texas saw a 17% increase in the number of motorcycle fatalities as compared to 2019. Unfortunately a motorcyclist is killed in a crash every day on Texas roads. In 2020 motorcyclists accounted for 12% of all traffic deaths, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.