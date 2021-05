Why, former “Jane the Virgin” star Justin Baldoni writes in his new book “Man Enough: Undefining Masculinity,” can’t men embrace — and be supported for — being emotional, empathetic and sensitive? Using his experiences to explore the question, Baldoni wants men to know that vulnerability doesn’t equal weakness or make them less than. Variety caught up with the 37-year-old actor, director and producer from L.A., where he runs Wayfarer Studios, his production company that focuses on inspirational storytelling. Last year he produced and directed “Clouds,” a Disney Plus film about the story of a real-life teen who fulfills his dream of recording an album while battling terminal cancer.