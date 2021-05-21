newsbreak-logo
Joe Staley wouldn’t mind seeing the 49ers add Julio Jones

By David Bonilla
49erswebzone
 5 days ago
393 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. It sounds like Joe Staley wouldn't mind seeing Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones land with his former NFL team, the San Francisco 49ers. The former offensive tackle responded to a tweet from Bleacher Report that asked fans to comment on which team would be the most dangerous new destination for the future Hall of Fame wide receiver.

