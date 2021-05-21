Verizon 5G Live in 60+ Stadiums & Arenas

newsbreak-logo
telecompetitor.com
 2 days ago

Basking Ridge, N.J. — May 20, 2021 — Verizon today announced the deployment of 5G Ultra Wideband in 14 additional arenas and multi-year agreements as the exclusive 5G partner of the 15 NBA teams who play at these venues, bringing the total number of arenas and stadiums enabled with 5G to more than 60. With 5G Ultra Wideband, teams have the ability to bring fans in the stands closer to the action on the field, court or ice through immersive fan experiences. For example, fans can point their 5G phones at a player and get live stats and real-time information about that player. Arenas also have the ability to utilize next-gen solutions to innovate around public safety, access, concessions and crowd management.

www.telecompetitor.com
