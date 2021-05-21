newsbreak-logo
MindTickle provides conversational intelligence solution for analyzing sales interactions

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMindTickle, a provider in Sales Readiness technology, is releasing Call AI, an AI and machine learning-enhanced conversation intelligence solution for sales leaders. Integrated with MindTickle’s robust coaching capabilities, this advancement enables revenue leaders to make targeted improvements to help their salespeople close more deals, according to the vendor. MindTickle brings...

Economysalesbenchmarkindex.com

Why More Sales Leaders Are Harnessing the Power of Revenue Intelligence

As we return to relative normalcy, buying behaviors will change, and the firms leading the market will be those that can adapt the fastest. If your organization is relying on 2020 call scripts and sales plays, reps may be missing out on opportunities to directly address how they can impact customers’ needs in a modern buying environment. By establishing a revenue intelligence structure before the tide swells, you will be setting your team up for success while simultaneously building a more sustainable inside sales function that can adapt faster than the marketplace.
Businessenterprisetalk.com

Cavai and Xaxis partner to deliver interactive, conversational ads at scale through Xaxis Creative Studios

Cavai, the leading conversational advertising cloud, today announces a partnership with Xaxis, GroupM’s Outcome Media Company. This partnership enables Xaxis to leverage Cavai’s conversational advertising cloud technology to execute interactive, conversational creative strategies that provide a more personalised experience for each customer. This type of interactive content is helping Xaxis increase customer engagement for its clients while also deriving actionable customer insights through those interactions.
SoftwareGuff

Interactive 3D Simulations Helping Execs & Employees Master Uncomfortable Conversations

The benefits of simulation-based training are indisputable and innumerable. Given its power and efficacy, this methodology is used in a litany of sectors beyond aerospace and military, where it gained its initial foothold. These include everything from manufacturing and retail to healthcare, fitness, fashion and hospitality, reports indicate. No longer reserved for mammoth corporations, now businesses of every size and scope can benefit from highly optimized interactive cyber-training innovations. This in the form of short-burst micro-learning 3D simulations that are now as accessible as they are effective. Such brief, easy-to-digest content, which learners can access on their own time, provides numerous posthaste benefits. At its highest level, modern 3D simulation remote training methods can immediately teach employees how to effectively navigate difficult conversations and communicate in a way that drives optimal outcomes and enriches relationships—all irrespective of where that employee is based.
BusinessHouston Chronicle

SpinCar Acquires Pulsar AI, the Industry's Most Advanced Conversational Artificial Intelligence Platform

Acquisition Adds Conversational AI and Marketing Automation Capabilities to Fuel Company Growth. SpinCar, the global leader in digital automotive merchandising software and data, announced today that it has acquired Pulsar AI, creator of the auto industry’s most advanced conversational AI platform. By combining Pulsar’s virtual sales assistant technology with SpinCar’s industry-leading digital merchandising offering, the company will expand its solution set to drive greater levels of online shopper engagement and lead conversion for auto retailers. The acquisition will enable SpinCar to extend its shopper data and digital content assets into additional dealer communication channels and customer touchpoints. Pulsar’s automated communication technology will be integrated into the SpinCar platform and Pulsar’s 30 employees will become part of SpinCar’s expanded global Product, Operations and R&D organization.
Cell Phonesdevprojournal.com

The Growing Opportunity to Provide Healthcare Mobility Solutions

Nearly every industry had to adjust to rapidly evolving consumer demands over the past year, and healthcare was no exception. Carrie Henderson, Strategic Account Executive at ScanSource, comments, “Businesses have seen the most amount of change in the way they’ve had to operate and the solutions they’ve had to implement to meet these demands.”
Softwareaithority.com

Outreach Propels Sales Engagement Forward With Integrated AI-Powered Conversation Intelligence, Buyer Sentiment Insights, and Success Plans, Unveiled at Unleash 2021

As B2B Selling Continues in Digital and Remote Settings, Outreach, the No. 1 Sales Engagement Platform, Launches a Trifecta of Products to Reshape the Sales Engagement Category. Outreach, the largest and fastest-growing sales engagement provider, announced three new products that expand the definition of sales engagement further than ever before....
Softwaremartechseries.com

CloudCommerce Adds Digital Audio to Its Artificial Intelligence (AI) Advertising Solution

The Company’s AI-driven SWARM solution will include Audacy’s programmatic audio ad capability of reaching over 170 million consumers each month. CloudCommerce, Inc. (CLWD), a technology driven provider of digital advertising solutions, today announced that SWARM, the Company’s AI-driven advertising solution, will now include programmatic audio ads reaching over 170 million consumers each month provided by Audacy, Inc.
Technologyaithority.com

Datto Recognized as a Market Leader in Providing Best RMM and PSA Solutions for MSPs

Canalys Positions Datto as 1 of 4 Strategic Vendors that have Demonstrated Strong Performance and Continued Growth. Datto Holding Corp., the leading global provider of cloud-based software and security solutions purpose-built for managed service providers (MSPs), announced that Canalys, a leading global technology market analyst firm, has ranked Datto as 1 of 4 “strategic” vendors in their first ever RMM/PSA Vendor Point of View (PoV) Report. The recently published independent, third-party report compares 17 leading, global vendors in the Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM) and Professional Services Automation (PSA) space and ranked Datto as the vendor with the highest combined score.
Technologysecurityinformed.com

Dahua Provides Intelligent Residential Solution To Improves The Overall Efficiency Of Property Management

The rapid development of IoT, AI, and mobile technology is greatly changing work and lifestyle. As these technologies are increasingly applied to commercial and residential buildings, smart living is no longer a fantasy. However, traditional residential solutions are usually operated by multiple independent systems, resulting in time-consuming management and unpleasant living experience.
Cell Phonesfinancemagnates.com

Meet RXI, the Revolutionary Real-time Risk Intelligence Solution

Volatile times are still upon us, with brokerages facing many uncertainties yet increased opportunities through the evolution of fast-changing markets. Considering the market changes over the last year or so, forex brokers now, more than ever, need to stay ahead of their competition by advancing their resources, automation, and overall operations.
Marketsimcgrupo.com

How Sales Team can Leverage Growth using Sales Intelligence Tools

From the business point of view, at this moment it is primitive to have a good business strategy for the good sale of your products because there is a lot of competition going on in the market. For the good sale of your product, you need to use sales intelligence tools. These tools help you to give the information and the demand of the product of that place.
Retaillosspreventionmedia.com

CONTROLTEK Recognized in 2021’s Most Promising Retail Solution Providers

Loss prevention technology provider CONTROLTEK has been recognized by the technology magazine CIOReview as one of the top 20 retail solution providers in 2021 due to the organization’s extensive RFID technology offerings that have empowered their clients in retail and many other industries to make data-driven decisions to optimize their businesses.
Softwaredevops.com

Allego Launches Enhanced Conversation Intelligence Product, Adds Significant New Artificial Intelligence Technology

Conversation Intelligence provides constructive insights to build stronger person-to-person connections, enhances prospect’s buying experience and boosts sales performance. Needham, MA, May 11, 2021 — Allego, the leading sales learning and enablement platform provider, today announced the enhancement of its integrated Conversation Intelligence product. The product transforms the company’s Call Coaching module into an end-to-end Conversation Intelligence capability, driving analytics for its suite of comprehensive sales learning and enablement product features.
BusinessIdaho State Journal

UBX Cloud awarded 10 Most Promising Cloud Solution Providers 2021

DETROIT, Mich., May 18, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — UBX Cloud, a U.S. based cloud provider headquartered in Madison Heights, Mich., has been awarded “10 Most Promising Cloud Solution Providers 2021” by CIOReviewIndia. UBX leverages proven, off-the-shelf technologies in its private cloud operations arena, globally. The technologies offer clients enhanced performance, while leveraging the power of automation with unmatched uptime.
Softwaretechgig.com

TCS launches cloud-based Intelligent Subscription solution for media and publishing industry

TCS’ Intelligent Subscription solution leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to personalise content curation and offer recommendations based on user profiles, preferences, and past subscriptions. This helps enterprises sell digital experiences and adopt new subscription and pricing models. Tata Consultancy Services. (. TCS. ) has rolled out a. cloud-based subscription.
Real EstateStamford Advocate

Swivel Launches Interactive Space Planning Solution to Create First End-to-End Digital Leasing Platform for Commercial Offices

AUSTIN, Texas (PRWEB) May 17, 2021. Swivel, a digital leasing platform that enables marketing, leasing, and flexible utilization of office space, today announced the launch of the Swivel Space Planning solution. The interactive virtual solution allows property owners, tenants, architects, and designers to collaborate and generate rapid, cost-effective custom office designs and test fits for each tenant. Swivel is offering the Space Planning solution and its popular Virtual Touring solution as part of its Digital Leasing Platform, now the only platform that streamlines all commercial office marketing, touring, and planning processes for a simpler and accelerated office leasing experience.
Engineeringunesco.org

International Research Centre on Artificial Intelligence launches call for AI powered solutions for sustainable development

Themes range from education, healthcare and climate to assistive technologies and circular economy. The top 10 projects will receive support through training, advisory, networking and mentoring activities across IRCAI partners. The Center is partnering with Village Capital to support the Top 10 projects with an investment readiness training session and social finance to provide training on innovative finance and outcome measurement.
TechnologyMiddletown Press

C3 Solutions Named a 2021 Top 100 Logistics IT Provider by Inbound Logistics

MONTREAL (PRWEB) May 14, 2021. Drawn from a pool of more than 400 companies, using questionnaires, personal interviews, and other research, Inbound Logistics selects the Top 100 Logistics IT Providers who are leading the way in 2021. Editors seek to match readers' fast-changing needs to the capabilities of those companies...