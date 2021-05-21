Shelly Miller awarded for research on COVID-19 transmission via singing

J Complement Integr Med. 2021 May 17. doi: 10.1515/jcim-2020-0390. Online ahead of print. Human-to-human transmission of the Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) occurs most often when people are in the incubation stage of the disease or are carriers and have no symptoms. SARS-CoV-2 transmission on different levels showed that the cold and dry climate, hot wind and relative humid wind, maximum wind speed, turbulent wind, intensified recirculating flow were causing transmission higher than factors. The role of environmental factors described in Ayurveda like air, water, soil, season, frequent earthquakes, sunlight exposure, frequent thunderstorm with lightening, and factors from arthropods were revalidated in perspective of COVID-19 transmission. The authors searched the information regarding epidemic diseases in Ayurveda textbooks. Pubmed, Science Direct, Wikipedia, Elsevier, Lancet, and Springer were approached for the latest knowledge relating to SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19. Google Scholar search engine was thoroughly checked upon for scientific evidence regarding the Ayurveda drugs. Various environmental factors like soil, air, water, frequent earthquake disasters, wildlife animals, aquatic birds, space, inevitable disastrous factors, weather or seasonal hazards, violent thunderstorm with lightning, intermediate hosts, sunlight exposure etc. were considered for their role in the genesis of the disease. The Ayurvedic concepts behind the etiology and development of epidemics are the same as modern epidemiological theories. The mysteries of many aspects of the current pandemic might be deciphered by traditional medicine knowledge and thus adding upon to the integrative medicine concept.