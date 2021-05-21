newsbreak-logo
Apple CEO Tim Cook Faces Sharp Questioning From Judge in Epic Games Trial

By Kif Leswing, CNBC
NBC New York
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple CEO Tim Cook faced sharp questioning on Friday from Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers about Apple's in-app purchase business model at the end of his testimony in the Epic Games v. Apple trial. The questioning gave a preview into the thinking of Rogers, who will decide the outcome of the...

