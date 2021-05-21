Special Report: The Inside Story of Blizzard's Departures and a Company at a Crossroads

Even though E3 isn’t a competition, there are still always winners and loser each year. It can be a bit difficult to determine who came out ahead some years, but that’s not the case for E3 2021. This year, the “winners” were the ones who actually brought their games to the show, while the “losers” were those who didn’t. By this metric, neither Gearbox nor Take-Two should’ve bothered showing up, while both Microsoft and Nintendo finished E3 standing comfortably on the winners’ podium. The winners brought new and exciting things to show their audience, while the loser did the opposite.