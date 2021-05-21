Special Report: The Inside Story of Blizzard's Departures and a Company at a Crossroads
The news came as a shock, but it also wasn’t exactly a surprise. One month ago, Jeff Kaplan announced that he would be leaving Blizzard. His departure ended a 19 year career at Blizzard in which he helped develop two of the most important games ever made — World of Warcraft and Overwatch. A beloved figure at Blizzard, Kaplan’s departure sparked an outpouring of emotion from fans and developers alike.www.ign.com