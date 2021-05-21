newsbreak-logo
New data science, machine learning offerings open professional doors

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleData is the raw material of the digital age. In the hands of skilled professionals and organizations, data can be transformed into business advantages, drive product decisions, engage consumers and even predict future behavior and trends. The introduction of algorithms and machine...

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Technology
News Break
Science
Computersarxiv.org

Providing Assurance and Scrutability on Shared Data and Machine Learning Models with Verifiable Credentials

Adopting shared data resources requires scientists to place trust in the originators of the data. When shared data is later used in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) systems or machine learning (ML) models, the trust lineage extends to the users of the system, typically practitioners in fields such as healthcare and finance. Practitioners rely on AI developers to have used relevant, trustworthy data, but may have limited insight and recourse. This paper introduces a software architecture and implementation of a system based on design patterns from the field of self-sovereign identity. Scientists can issue signed credentials attesting to qualities of their data resources. Data contributions to ML models are recorded in a bill of materials (BOM), which is stored with the model as a verifiable credential. The BOM provides a traceable record of the supply chain for an AI system, which facilitates on-going scrutiny of the qualities of the contributing components. The verified BOM, and its linkage to certified data qualities, is used in the AI Scrutineer, a web-based tool designed to offer practitioners insight into ML model constituents and highlight any problems with adopted datasets, should they be found to have biased data or be otherwise discredited.
TechnologyCSO

Unleash machine learning value

Your machine learning journey relies on the right implementation to drive real business value. Follow the proven path to success laid out in The Machine Learning Journey eBook. With a step-by-step guide, insights from AWS machine learning experts, and inspiring stories of success from industry leaders who’ve deployed business-differentiating solutions with the technology, this eBook helps every business leader. Use it to maximize results of machine learning initiatives at any stage of the journey.
Softwarepropertyindustryeye.com

New videos to offer agents data insight and advice

Alto is launching a new series of videos, titled ‘Altogether’, designed to give insight and advice to agents. The new series from the cloud-based software for agents, part of Zoopla, will consist of five weekly episodes, bringing Alto customers and industry experts together to discuss the key day to day challenges agents face – the aim is to highlight how software can alleviate these issues.
Animalsdatasciencecentral.com

Learn More On Advance Pandas and NumPy for Data Science (Part -II)

Learn More On Advance Pandas and NumPy for Data Science (Part -II) Cont....... Welcome Back to Part II article. Hope you all enjoyed the content coverage there, here will continue with the same rhythm and learn more in that space. We have covered Reshaping DataFrames and Combining DataFrames in Part...
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

Feature Engineering of DateTime Variables for Data Science, Machine Learning

DateTime fields require Feature Engineering to turn them from data to insightful information that can be used by our Machine Learning Models. This post is divided into 3 parts and a Bonus section towards the end, we will use a combination of inbuilt pandas and NumPy functions as well as our functions to extract useful features.
ComputersInc.com

Stressed Out By Your 87 Open Browser Tabs? New Science Offers a Fix

As of this writing I have 32 open browser tabs across three windows. And that's actually a light day for me. As a professional whose work involves a ton of information gathering, I often have dozens upon dozens of tabs open at any given time, sometimes leaving them there on the top of my browser for weeks or even months at a time.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

3 Key Concepts in Machine Learning

When I first started to learn about data science, support vector machine was my favorite algorithm. It was, of course, not the best one out there but it had a cool name. Besides, how it dynamically changes its classification strategy with the c and gamma parameters just amazed me. Machine...
Softwarerstudio.com

Code-First Data Science for the Enterprise

Categories: Data Science Leadership Tags: Python BI tools Code-First. As a data scientist, or as a leader of a data science team, you know the power and flexibility that open source data science delivers. However, if your team works within a typical enterprise, you compete for budget and executive mindshare with a wide variety of other analytic tools, including self-service BI and point-and-click data science tools. Navigating this landscape, and convincing others in your organization of the value of open source data science, can be difficult. In this blog post, we draw on our recent webinar on this topic to give you some talking points to use with your colleagues when tackling this challenge.
TechnologyRegister Citizen

IVAAP Data Visualization Platform Unlocks the Power of Energy Data with New Connector for Machine Learning and Processing Services

HOUSTON (PRWEB) May 11, 2021. INT is pleased to announce the newest release of its enterprise data visualization platform, IVAAP™ 2.8. This release includes new, game-changing machine learning capabilities utilizing IVAAP’s services-based architecture to quickly plug new processes and workflows into IVAAP’s data visualization admin. As energy companies are in...
Mental Healthphysiciansweekly.com

Machine learning for suicidology

This study states that Regardless of many years of examination concerning thought processes and hazard factors, expecting self destruction stays a pragmatic test. As of late, best in class AI strategies have been applied in enormous clinical datasets to find probabilistic connections between persistent information and mental danger (Beam and Kohane, 2018; Bzdok and Meyer-Lindenberg, 2018) including self-destructive contemplations and practices (STBs; Belsher et al., 2019). Exploratory information driven AI can build incredible expectation models that depend on connections among factors that are unforeseen by existing hypothesis and are excessively convoluted or unpretentious to be identified by clinical perception or in more limited size tests. Despite the fact that AI has effectively found models of self destruction hazard that beat past endeavors, the methodology may return complex models that are hard to comprehend, acquire knowledge from, or sum up to new circumstances. These worries, just as the utility of AI for anticipating self destruction hazard all in all, has been brought up in the surviving writing. Hence we conclude that The goal of the current work isn’t to survey or scrutinize uses of prescient displaying and AI in suicidology.
Technologydatadriveninvestor.com

Machine Learning and the Coming Transformation of Finance

Artificial intelligence has a long history in finance and banking. When it comes to fraud detection, big financial houses had data scientists before they were called data scientists. Long before anyone heard the words “deep learning,” rule based expert systems often formed the backbone of fraud detection and trading systems.
Technologycities-today.com

Machine learning will unlock new value from urban IoT platforms

The world is increasingly complex and interconnected, generating more data traffic than ever before. A recent IDC report predicts that the number of connected Internet of Things (IoT) devices could reach almost 75 billion globally by 2025 and generate about 79.4 zettabytes of data. This huge amount of information contains an incredible value, but it must be stored, processed, analysed, and correlated to unlock its full potential.
Coding & Programmingtechgig.com

Top free online courses for Computer Science professionals offered on SWAYAM

Students can take up the computer science and engineering courses online on SWAYAM for free to boost their knowledge. Check the details. The government of India took an initiative in the form of SWAYAM that works on three cardinal principles of education - quality, equity, and access - allowing students to take the preferred courses. SWAYAM platform is now offering a.
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

Machine learning and recommender systems using your own Spotify data

Creating Spotify recommendations with data science. As someone who uses Spotify on the daily I was interested in what analysis I could do with my own music data. Spotify does a great job of recommending tracks via both daily mixes and track radios, but how do we build something like this ourselves? The aim here was to use machine learning and recommender system techniques to recommend new tracks based on tracks in my favourite playlists.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Golang for Machine Learning?

Is Golang the future for building a Machine Learning pipeline? Let’s try building one. Go or Golang was designed at Google in 2007 and is syntactically similar to C, but with memory safety, garbage collection, and structural typing. In addition to its blazingly fast performance, Go, unlike Python, allows for easy concurrency just like in C++ or Java. Concurrency allows multiple programs or algorithms (including those of ML) to be executed asynchronously without affecting the final outcome.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

How to build and use custom python packages for data science project

In data science projects, we use similar steps depending on the nature of the problem. Usually, a data science project consists of problem identification, data collection and preparation, feature engineering, training and testing model, and deployment. In these steps, several functions are used. A data scientist needs to use those functions over and over again in different projects. For example, a data scientist imports different models to train and then fits the model with training data and then predicts based on the fitted model. To evaluate the model, he/she needs to use some form of evaluation metrics also such as Mean Absolute Percentage Error(MAPE). Therefore, if the codes used repeatedly can be saved somewhere and reused all the time, it will save a lot of time and make the code much cleaner than last time. This is where building custom packages can help a data scientist create reusable codes.
Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

Revolutionizing Metabolomics Practices With Machine Learning

Natural product drug discovery is driven by scientific and technological advances that help us visualize the rich analytical data we can generate. The rise of metabolomics allows us to simultaneously analyze multiple metabolites in a biological sample, a process which has been part of clinical research, pharmaceutical discovery and development for nearly two decades.