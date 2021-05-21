Danica Patrick To Drive C8 Corvette Pace Car At 105th Indy 500

With 495-horsepower and an all new mid-engine design, Chevrolet has officially turn America’s Sports Car into a budget supercar. 2020 kicked off the Corvettes eighth generation with a bang. The new mid-engine design proved to be successful on and off the track. Performance was instantly increased without any substantial increase in horsepower from the previous year's Stingray model. Likewise, interior room and driver and passenger comfort also saw major changes. Chevrolet’s new Corvette was now officially of supercar status. In 2021, GM went back to the drawing board and further perfected the C8. Finishing touches for the 2021 model year range from interior to exterior changes. The Corvette is now available with even more high end style along with two new colors. One such color addition is the new Red Mist Metallic Tintcoat finish.