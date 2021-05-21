newsbreak-logo
Danica Patrick To Drive C8 Corvette Pace Car At 105th Indy 500

By Sam McEachern
gmauthority.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer NASCAR and IndyCar driver Danica Patrick will serve as the pace car driver for the 105th running of the Indianapolis 500 this month. Patrick, who drove Chevy-powered vehicles for a good chunk of her career, will pilot a C8 Corvette Convertible pace car at Indy, which the automaker showed off in a series of images released earlier this month. The C8 Corvette pace car features an Arctic White exterior, Strike Yellow accents and a matching Strike Yellow/Sky Cool Grey interior.

gmauthority.com
